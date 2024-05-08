These days, it’s hard to count on Kanye West to do something when he says he’s going to do it. His and Ty Dolla Sign’s album Vultures 2 was originally supposed to drop in March, but it’s still not out yet, despite being given a May 3 release date recently. Another thing West has had in the chamber is launching a porn studio, but now it looks like that may not be happening at all.

As Kurrco notes, all posts related to Yeezy Porn have been removed from Ye’s X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube accounts, which seems to suggest that West is dropping the whole thing.

https://twitter.com/kurrco/status/1787925604882350204

This comes shortly after Milo Yiannopoulos, West’s chief of staff, shared a letter reading, “I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons, but also because such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”

Meanwhile, last month, West attempted to insert himself into the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud with a “Like That” remix, although the song has proven to be relatively inconsequential in the context of the beef.