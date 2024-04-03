For a little while, Kanye West ran Donda Academy, a private school in California. It would seem that things at the educational institution have been… unconventional. At one point, school was apparently canceled for the year before that decision was reversed hours later. Later, a lawsuit claimed students were only served sushi. Now, Ye is facing another school-related lawsuit which makes even more wild claims.

The suit was filed by former employee Trevor Phillips in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 2. In it, Phillips claims (as NBC News notes) West told students he wanted to shave their heads and lock them in cages. Phillips also attests that West compared himself to Adolph Hitler and “appeared to simulate masturbation during a one-on-one meeting in a Southern California hotel room where the musician watched The Batman on mute.”

As Rolling Stone notes, the suit also claims West “treated the Black staff considerably worse than white employees” and would “scream and berate Black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the white staff.” West also reportedly had issues with the LGBTQ+ community and claimed “gay people are controlled by Bill Gates so that they don’t have children for population control.”

The publication reports Phillips is “seeking at least $35,000 for what he labels as whistleblower retaliation, discrimination based on race, and a hostile workplace, among eight other causes of action.”