Kanye West’s Malibu “Bat Cave” continues to deliver headaches for the controversial rapper, even after he sold it this summer (at a massive loss). He was previously sued by the property manager, who alleged unsafe working conditions after Kanye demanded some unusual renovations. Now, he’s also being sued by the former security guard, who claims West never paid him, then fired him after he complained.

According to TMZ, Kanye hired Jonathan Monroe when he first purchased the property back in 2021 for a little over $57 million. Monroe says West offered him $30 an hour, at which he worked for between 36 and 50 hours a week, but that he never received payment and was fired just a month later, in October 2021. He also believes his firing was prompted when he brought up the unpaid wages. Monroe is suing for the unpaid wages, plus interest, as well as punitive damages.

Among the changes West had requested were disconnecting the home from city power and water, removing the windows, prompting the old manager to call it a “bat cave” and accuse Kanye of wanting an art project more than a home. He sold the boxy beachfront mansion, which was made mostly of concrete, in August for around $21 million — a $36 million loss — due to the damage done to the architecture. Its new owner is, Belwood Investments, whose CEO, Bo Belmont, complained about the renovations to the Los Angeles Times, calling them “dumb” and promising to restore the building to its former glory.