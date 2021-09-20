Kanye West Buys A Boxy Beachfront Malibu Mansion For Nearly $60 Million

Kanye West’s most recent real-estate-related antics might have daunted any agent looking to make a sale, given his penchant for pyrotechnics. But the incendiary producer won’t be burning down his latest purchase, a boxy beachfront mansion in Malibu — especially with the price tag he just paid: $60 million. The home, which Kanye just bought according to TMZ, was designed by a noted Japanese architect, Tadao Ando, and was on the market for $75 million. Kanye ultimately got a break on the price, finally paying “just” $57.3 million.

He likely got such a break because the house had been listed since May of 2020 because it was only attractive “to a very specific buyer.” At just 4,000 square feet and constructed of mostly concrete and reinforced steel, it’s easy to see why. However, it also has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a patio that leads straight down to the beach, so there’s some charm — which Mr. West intuited. He also likely took into account its relative proximity to Kim Kardashian’s home in Hidden Hills, where his soon-to-be ex-wife and kids live. Kanye is also reportedly a big fan of the designer — much like how his album materials for prior albums like Graduation were inspired by Takashi Murakami.

You can see photos of the mansion in the Instagram below.