As 2022 got underway, it appeared that Kanye West would shift his attention to his eleventh album Donda 2. The project eventually arrived in February, but not in the traditional way that we might have expected. He decided that the album would be housed exclusively on his Stem Player website, and to this day, he’s yet to upload the project to streaming services. However, since releasing Donda last summer, Kanye has continued to share content from the album. He dropped a visual for “Hurricane,” the Grammy-winning standout from the album and now he’s announced that a visual for “Life Of The Party” is on the way.

The track, which features Andre 3000 and finds both rappers speaking about their mothers, will have a matching visual for it released later today. With today being Mother’s Day, it’s a perfect day to share the video for the song. The visual will be available to view on all streaming platforms starting at 9:45pm EST later tonight.

A press release for the video’s announcement also revealed that the visual will appear in the first TV commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga. New pieces from the collaboration, which has been described as a “creative exploration,” will debut in the commercial. The items will be available for release on May 25 at 9am EST/6pm PST on Yeezy Gap’s website as well as sites for Balenciaga’s online partners: Farfetch, Mytheresa, and Luisa Via Roma.

Later tonight, you can click here to watch the video for “Life Of The Party.”