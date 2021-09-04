Just days after Kanye West released Donda to the world, the rapper gave his first interview during a trip to Berlin. While speaking to the German tabloid Bild, the rapper previewed a collaboration between him and Andre 3000 titled “Life Of The Party.” Days later, it would be this same track that Drake played in full during a recent broadcast on Sirius XM’s OVO Sound radio show. It’s unknown how Drake got a hold of the full version of the song, but it’s one that found West delivering a few disses in the direction of the Toronto rapper.

Not wanting to be in the middle of Drake and West’s beef, Andre 3000 issued a statement about “Life Of The Party.” First, the Outkast counterpart spoke about how the collaboration came together.

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album,” Andre wrote. “I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss.” He then revealed why the song was left off Donda.

“I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse,” he added. “It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

To conclude his statement, Andre noted that the version of “Life Of The Party” he received did not have a “diss verse” on it. He also expressed his desire to work with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Tyler The Creator, and Jay-Z.