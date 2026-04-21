Karol G has had a fantastic April so far. Most notably, she headlined both weekends of Coachella (alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber). Now, she’s keeping the fun going on Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, a tour she just announced today (April 21).

The run will keep Karol busy for a whole year, from July 2026 to July 2027. The North American shows span from this July to November, while December on will see her visiting South America and Europe.

There’s a pre-sale starting on April 27, registration for which is open now until April 24 at 10 a.m. ET. The timing of the general on-sale varies by market and more information can be found on Karol’s website.

Find the full list of dates below.