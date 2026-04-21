Karol G has had a fantastic April so far. Most notably, she headlined both weekends of Coachella (alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber). Now, she’s keeping the fun going on Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, a tour she just announced today (April 21).
The run will keep Karol busy for a whole year, from July 2026 to July 2027. The North American shows span from this July to November, while December on will see her visiting South America and Europe.
There’s a pre-sale starting on April 27, registration for which is open now until April 24 at 10 a.m. ET. The timing of the general on-sale varies by market and more information can be found on Karol’s website.
Find the full list of dates below.
Karol G’s 2026 & 2027 Tour Dates: Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour
07/24/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/29/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/02/2026 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium
08/07/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/14/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
08/21/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
08/26/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
08/29/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
09/02/2026 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/06/2026 — El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
09/12/2026 — Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/17/2026 — New York, NY @ MetLife Stadium
09/24/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
09/27/2026 — Houston, TX @ Reliant Stadium
10/02/2026 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
10/09/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
10/15/2026 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
11/06/2026 — Monterrey, MEX @ Estadio BBVA
11/13/2026 — Mexico City, MEX @ GNP Seguros Stadium
11/27/2026 — San José, CRI @ Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
12/04/2026 — Bogotá, COL @ Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium
01/15/2027 — Quito, ECU @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
01/22/2027 — Lima, PER @ Estadio San Marcos
01/28/2027 — Santiago, CHL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos
02/05/2027 — Buenos Aires, ARG @ Venue TBD
02/12/2027 — São Paulo, BR @ Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu
02/19/2027 — Santo Domingo, DOM @ Estadio Olímpico
02/26/2027 — San Juan, PRI @ Estadio Hiram Bithorn Sosa
06/03/2027 — Barcelona, ESP @ Estadi Olimpic
06/11/2027 — Sevilla, ESP @ Estadio La Cartuja
06/18/2027 — Lisbon, PRT @ Estadio Da Luz
06/24/2027 — Madrid, ESP @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/01/2027 — Paris, FRA @ La Défense Arena
07/06/2027 — London, GBR @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/10/2027 — Amsterdam, NLD @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/14/2027 — Warsaw, POL @ PGE Narodowy
07/17/2027 — Düsseldorf, DEU @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
07/21/2027 — Lyon, FRA @ Groupama Stadium
07/24/2027 — Milan, ITA @ San Siro Stadium