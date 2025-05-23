Karol G juxtaposes snow sports and beachwear as she celebrates her gente in her scintillating new single. “Latina Foreva” pays tribute to Latin people and culture, but takes a cheeky approach to the visuals. Where you might expect scenes of tropical relaxation on the beach in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic, instead, Karol G brings her fellow beach bunnies to the slopes for some skiing, snowboarding, and soaking in jacuzzis — no wardrobe change needed.

It’s an old, but effective trope. Juxtaposing the bikinis and warm weather attire one would associate with the tropical climates of Latin America with the snowbound peaks of a ski resort has been done, but here, it makes a potent statement along with the eye candy. In a world that isn’t really “for” them, Karol says, Latinas will still take over and look good doing so.

“Qué chimba, ‘tá buena la fiesta con ellas / Mamacitas foreva, me quedo con mis nenas,” she sings. “Latinas, ‘tá buena la fiesta con ellas / Mamacitas foreva, pa’ que tenga este sabor toca que vuelva y nazca.” It’s hard to translate directly, but the gist is this: Latinas, Karol G included, get the party started.

It’s hard to argue against her point; Karol’s been everywhere in 2025, sharing a documentary on Netflix, from which she shared her other new single of 2025, “Milagros.”

You can watch Karol G’s video for “Latina Foreva” above.