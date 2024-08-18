Unfortunately, Kash Doll has become the latest celebrity to experience a home burglary. Yesterday (August 17), the “Bossa Nova” rapper confirmed that her Atlanta residence was broken into by armed intruders on August 15.

Although Kash Doll confirmed that she was present at the time of the incident, her children’s father and fellow rapper Tracy T was. While the blended family should be privately regrouping after the frightening matter, Kash Doll was seemingly forced to publicly break her silence after rumors began to circulate surrounding the foiled plot.

In a video (viewable here) shared to her Instagram page, Kash Doll slammed a local community leader for spreading the claim that she operated a “drug house.”

“I normally don’t put the internet in my business,” she said. “Because I just feel like you share certain things, and you keep certain things to yourself, right? But I’ve been violated bad since I in Detroit. I guess people were looking at my story, and they see that I’m not home. And they found that this was the best opportunity to run inside my house and get all my Birkin bags in Atlanta. However, that’s cool; they got caught.”

Kash Doll then filled followers in on what happened during the break-in. “They got into a shootout with my child’s father,” she said. And the police got all of them. Yeah, we ain’t took no L.”

She then turned her attention to Ronnie Mayers, a Brookhaven community leader, for his alleged remarks to a local news outlet regarding the incident. “He went to the news and told them that my house is a drug house,” she said. “The sacrifices I make, how hard I work, everything that I do; for you to just associate me with drugs, just because I’m young, Black and successful. That’s crazy! That you went to the internet, no, you went to the news my n**** and told the news that me and my child’s father is running a drug house.”

According to Fox 5’s Atlanta affiliate, three of the suspects (Eugene Burns, Davion Harper, and Tyson Kamari Kirksey) were detained after leading police on a chase. Burns was reportedly shot after firing at the police and is being treated for his injuries. A fourth suspect still remains at large.