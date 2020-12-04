Kash Doll And Tee Grizzley Exchange Flirtatious Roasts On ‘Bossa Nova’

After previously featuring on Big Sean’s “Friday Night Cypher,” Detroit rappers Kash Doll and Tee Grizzley reconnect on the boastful “Bossa Nova.” Produced by Hit-Boy, the new single combines a skittering snare rhythm, ghostly chants, and a whining lead to backdrop the two Motor City MCs’ chest-beating rhymes. Kash establishes her dominance early, questioning, “What the f*ck I look like hoppin’ out a Uber?” Then Grizzley steps up to the plate playing lothario with a lustful verse of his own before Kash bats cleanup, dragging would-be players with “air in his Magnum.” Yikes.

Kash is a little over a year removed from her last full-length project, Stacked, but she’s kept her buzz louder than a packed barbershop with singles “Wake Up,” “Rich Hoochie,” and most recently, the DJ Infamous, Mulatto, and Benny The Butcher team-up, “Bad Azz.” “Bossa Nova” is yet another in-your-face single from her upcoming sophomore album, which doesn’t have a title or release date as yet.

Meanwhile, Tee Grizzley is fresh off the release of his 2020 mixtape The Smartest after losing his aunt/manager to gun violence last summer. He teamed up with Motown rap vet Big Sean twice this year — once on the latter’s Detroit 2 in the above-mentioned “Cypher,” and again on “Trenches” from The Smartest.

Listen to “Bossa Nova” above.