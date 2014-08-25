Katy Perry And Riff Raff Came To The VMAs Dressed As Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake

08.24.14 27 Comments

Gee. That’s a familiar outfit, Katy Perry.

The 28th Annual American Music Awards

Getty Image

Either it’s an intentional homage, or it’s a good time to be in the hideous denim business.

