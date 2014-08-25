Katy Perry And Riff Raff Came To The VMAs Dressed As Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake

Gee. That’s a familiar outfit, Katy Perry.
Either it’s an intentional homage, or it’s a good time to be in the hideous denim business.
Who the hell is Riff Raff? He looks like Alien from Spring Breakers.
Quick Edit: After doing some minor research, this is who Franco’s character was based on. Ok then.
It may be true, but it’s not OK.
Maybe she’s really serious about a Britney impersonation and he’s her K-Fed.
I think you mean Katy Perry as Zooey Deschanel as Britney Spears.
You mean that’s the pimp cat from them Heathcliff cartoons?
Heathcliff! Damn you brought back some childhood memories! I think that sexy girl cat in the leg warmers that prowled the dump looking for dick was my first crush.
I read this and laughed so hard I sharted. You bastard.
Beauty and the beast IRL.
Or he has an enormous penis.
Who the fuck is Riff Raff?
@middlehead Would that really be worth it though?
Why the fuck is Riff Raff?
I don’t know, you’d have to ask her.
How the f#%k is Riff Raff… ???
When the Fuck is Riff Raff just going to admit he stole his style from James Franco in Spring Breakers?
lol yall some fools in the c-section for going thru that
Him?
He looks like he was conceived by Alien from Spring Breakers and Paul Wall in a trailer right next to a nuclear power plant.
I think he tried suing the producers of Spring Breakers for taking his likeness. This guy is a fucking clown, but has somehow convinced idiotic teenagers that he is hip, and therefore has made a lot of money from his (and pardon my language here) “music”.
Isn’t this guy Sweet Dee’s ex?
As long as Perry shows off those luscious jugs of hers, I could care less what she wears…
Riff Raff? Street rat? I DON’T BUY THAT!
Let’s not be too hasty.
NONSTOP THRU DESERT SALISBURY STEAK SWEATER
Ariana Grande?