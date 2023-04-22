A bad Kaytranada collaboration doesn’t exist. And the prolific DJ and producer has proven that with his star-studded albums 99.9% and Bubba. Last night (April 21), Kaytranada brought out several guests who have given his songs the magic touch over the years.

Early in the set, HER joined Kaytranada in a performance of their collaboration, “Intimidated.”

H.E.R. esta noche cantando "Intimidated" junto a #KAYTRANADA en su presentación en el #coachella en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos 🎤🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/t6eHfdopl3 — H.E.R. Argentina Oficial (@HerArgentinaOf) April 22, 2023

Shortly after, Tinashe arrived to the stage to perform “The Worst In Me” from Kaytranada’s 2019 album, Bubba. During this performance, Tinashe displayed her signature silky, futuristic vocals, while grooving flawlessly to the beat.

Tinashe performing The Worst In Me with KAYTRANADA at Coachella tonight!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QC5cSF9aOe — 🌞³³³ (@visionofbliss) April 22, 2023

In another surprise, Kaytranada and Anderson. Paak threw it all the way back to 2016 for a performance of “Glowed Up” from 99.9%. As Anderson says on the song’s opening line, this magical pairing between him and Kaytranada proves that there still ain’t a damn thing you can tell them.

This comprehensive set proved that Kaytranada doesn’t miss, and in the coming weeks, he’ll have even more hits in his arsenal.

Next month, Kaytranada and Aminé will release a collaborative album called Kaytraminé.

In the meantime, you can see some clips from the performance above.

Kaytraminé is out 5/12 via CLBN and Kaytranada Music.

