HER (real name Gabriella Wilson) was a producer for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous, including on the title track, earning her a few nominations at the 2023 Grammys. She didn’t win any this year, but that’s OK: She already has five Grammys.

Wilson also has an Oscar for “Fight For You,” written for Judas And The Black Messiah, and she won at the Children’s And Family Emmys last year for her contributions to We The People, a Netflix animated series.

It appears she’s zeroing in on EGOT status.

According to Billboard, Wilson “has joined the production team of Here Lies Love.” The publication additionally noted, “If Here Lies Love were to win best musical at the 77th annual Tony Awards in June 2024, HER would become an EGOT. Not only that, but she would become, at 26, the youngest EGOT by more than a decade.”

In January, Variety reported that Here Lies Love will debut with preview performances beginning on June 17 and opening night on July 20 at the Broadway Theatre in New York and “will be produced in the fully immersive, mostly standing-room format,” which is how it was staged initially at the Public Theatre a decade ago as well as in London and Seattle.

Playbill sums Here Lies Love as “the immersive disco-pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines” and will feature scoring from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim.

Wilson provided a statement, as relayed by Billboard, “Filipinos are a global people. We come in all colors and build bridges across cultures. I am beyond excited to produce my first Broadway musical and forge a unique and meaningful partnership with Here Lies Love.”

Wilson made history last December as the first Black and Filipina woman to portray Belle on-screen. She starred as the iconic Disney princess for ABC’s Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration television special.