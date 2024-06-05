Kaytranada is about to turn this summer up to another level. This week, the prolific producer and DJ will drop his new album, Timeless. This marks his third album, and his first full-length project in five years.
Fans can’t wait to dip into Kaytrananada’s pulsating, seductive grooves, and thankfully, they won’t have to wait much longer.
Release date
Timeless is out 6/7 via RCA. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Pressure”
2. “Spit It Out”Feat. Rochelle Jordan
3. “Call U Up” Feat. Lou Phelps
4. “Weird” Feat. Durand Bernarr
5. “Dance Dance Dance Dance”
6. “Feel A Way” Feat. Don Toliver
7. “Still” Feat. Charlotte Day Wilson
8. “Video” Feat. Ravyn Lenae
9. “Seemingly”
10. “Drip Sweat” Feat. Channel Tres
11. “Hold On” Feat. Dawn Richard
12. “Please Babe”
13. “Stepped On”
14. More Than A Little Bit Feat. Tinashe
15. “Do 2 Me” Feat. Anderson .Paak & SiR
16. “Witchy” Feat. Childish Gambino
17. “Lover/Friend” Feat. Rochelle Jordan
Bonus tracks
1. “Wasted Words” Feat. Thundercat
2. “Snap My Finger” Feat. PinkPantheress
3. “Stuntin” Feat. Channel Tres
4. “Out Of Luck” Feat. Mariah The Scientist
Features
Timeless boasts an exciting set of features, including frequent collaborators Tinashe, and Anderson .Paak, as well as Childish Gambino and PinkPantheress.
Singles
So far, Kaytranada has released the Channel Tres collabs “Stuntin” and “Drip Sweat” as singles, as well as “Lover / Friend” with Rochelle Jordan.
Artwork
You can see the Timeless artwork below.
Tour dates
At the time of writing, Kaytranada has not announced a tour in support of Timeless.