PinkPantheress has another bop on her hands. Just six months after dropping her debut album, Heaven Knows, the UK songstress has shared her new single, “Turn It Up.”

On the speedy track — which samples Selena’s “Dreaming Of You” and “Genie” by Girls Generation — PinkPantheress recalls a moment of infatuation found in the most heavenly of places — the dance floor.

“I won’t tell them I met you in the club / You remember our favorite song was playing / And every word that came out your mouth was wrong / Oh Maria, Maria,” she sings.

Though some may argue that the use of samples may be a bit of overkill, PinkPantheress musical stylings make for a pleasant blending of cultures. Back in March, she won Producer Of The Year for Billboard‘s Women In Music series. In an interview with Billboard she opened up about her creative process and how she breathes new life into old songs.

“At the beginning, I wasn’t really adding anything to my samples. I was basically just singing over instrumentals. I didn’t mind sampling, but I didn’t like how people… I think people thought it was lazy, and part of me understood what they meant. I’m chopping them, speeding them up or slowing them down way more. I’m adding more instrumentation so it’s more hidden, whereas before it would kind of just be the actual track itself.”

You can listen to “Turn It Up” above.