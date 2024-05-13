Over the years, more and more artists have jumped into the music festival game. This week, Aminé joins the likes of Chance The Rapper, Tyler The Creator and J. Cole with The Best Day Ever Festival, coming to his hometown, Portland, Oregon’s Edgefield Lawn on August 10 and 11. Aminé made the announcement in his usual, quirky way, employing a helicopter to announce the lineup in a colorful trailer, which you can watch below.

Naturally, Aminé himself will headline alongside his Kaytraminé collaborator Kaytranada, with a lineup rounded out by avant-garde jazz band BADBADNOTGOOD, breakout Atlanta rap star Karrahbooo, Aminé’s tour DJ MadisonLST, R&B singer Ravyn Lenae, chillwave pioneer Toro y Moi, and Portland rapper 3WayHeff.

Tickets for the festival go on sale beginning on Friday, May 17, at 10 AM PT, at thebestdayeverfest.com.

Although Aminé hasn’t put out a new album since 2020’s Limbo, Aminé fans haven’t gone too long without something exciting from the “Caroline” rapper. In 2021, he dropped TwoPointFive, the follow-up to his 2018 mixtape OnePointFive, holding fans over until last year, when he teamed up with Kaytranada to release Kaytraminé. Although Aminé hasn’t announced a new album for 2024, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him do so before his performance at The Best Day Ever Festival.