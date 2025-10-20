Kehlani is all about her daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White. The pair has been nearly inseparable, with Kehlani featuring Adeya on social media and in music videos, and even bringing her on the red carpet at this year’s Grammy Awards.

In a new video for Billboard, Adeya takes on the role of interviewer, asking her mom about the inspirations behind Kehlani’s new music, friendship with Cardi B, and the viral TikTok trend sparked by Kehlani’s latest single, “Folded.” Adeya proves to be an adept journalist, astutely following up her mom’s responses, asking why Kehlani wanted to release “Folded,” how it got made, and what it was like seeing “Folded” become the latest TikTok challenge to take off.

“It was crazy,” Kehlani replied. “It just happened naturally.”

When Kehlani was asked about her friendship with Cardi B, with whom she most recently collaborated on “Safe,” the singer praised Cardi for being a genuine person. “She’s really herself and she knows how to be herself all the time,” Kehlani said. “And she’s not afraid of what the world is going to say about her being herself. And she just makes you want to root for her because she’s really loving and she doesn’t care what anybody thinks and I think we could all use a little bit of that.”

You can watch the full interview up top.