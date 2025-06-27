Earlier this month, Kehlani released their new single, “Folded,” marking the beginning of their next era in the wake of 2024’s Crash. The song finds Kehlani flip-flopping between wanting to move on from a relationship and continuing it, instructing their ex-lover to pick up their things and go before they “fold.”

In the alluring music video for the single, which Kehlani released today, they fittingly run a dry cleaning shop called Nini’s Fluff ‘n’ Fold, where a line of women waits to drop off their laundry while Kehlani rings them up at the register. However, once they takes the hampers to the back of the shop, the visuals shift to present a fantastical representation of the process, with Kehlani and a team of dancers doing sensual choreography with full hampers and gliding over a pool of water.

Although Kehlani has yet to officially announce the next project, fans have had plenty of new music over the past year. After the release of Crash, Kehlani followed up with While We Wait 2, which offered another 14 tracks to hold their fans over until the next album. That project now looks like it’ll be coming sometime this year, and with “Folded” already generating a buzz, you can bet the album will continue Kehlani’s run of excellence.

Watch Kehlani’s “Folded” video above.