Kehlani is the latest musician to join journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date. During the interview, the “Up At Night” singer answered just about every question you could imagine.

“People would say that I have a type, but they haven’t seen everybody that I’ve ever talked to or dated,” they said. “So I’m actively always fighting that in my head, like, do I just get on the internet and show them every single person I’ve ever spoken to?”

“I don’t think you should do that,” said Dimoldenberg.

“Oh, I’ve got flavors, for real,” Kehlani replied.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kehlani explained why they don’t date fans, talked about sucking toes, and detailed encounters at strip clubs.

“Me and the strippers have an interesting relationship,” Kehlani said. “They want to talk about zodiac signs, and what my music did for them, and moments when they grew up with me, while they’re throwing ass at me.”

“It’s a little bit of a cognitive dissonance,” she continued, “because I’m like, super gay, and I’m like ‘Wow, that ass,’ but also, I’m so glad that I touched your heart at some point with my love songs.”

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.