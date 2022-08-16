Yesterday (August 15), Kehlani had a show at Philadelphia’s Mann Center. Unfortunately, it was cut short, as Kehlani opted to end the concert early after multiple fans apparently fainted in the audience.

Before walking off stage and ending the show, Kehlani told the audience (as seen in fan-shot videos), “I can’t have this. This is not OK. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel OK. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now. […] I love you so much. I do not have more words about how disappointed and heartbroken I am. I love you, get home safe.”

@mynameissandya Kehlani’s Philly concert didn’t end well but they handled it so beautifully. We love you!!! 💙💙💙 ♬ original sound – Sandya

In a couple Instagram Story posts after the show, Kehlani wrote, “philly thanks for an incredible evening. i care about you guys more than anything & i put you before anything else. thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence swift care for everyone in my audience. outstanding job. i can’t wait to come back. love you Philly. cannot stress how much i love all of you, and how important you are to me. seeing you all on tour for the first time in so many years has really reminded me what i do it for. i hope you know how deep my love runs. thank you for everything.”

Rolling Stone reports that according to officials at the Mann Center, nobody was transported to the hospital during the concert, but three people were given “minimal treatment on site.”

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.