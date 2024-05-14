Over the past few years, it’s become common practice for NBA and WNBA teams to kick off their seasons with hype videos, often narrated by hometown artists from the cities where the franchises are situated. For instance, GloRilla narrated a video for the Grizzlies a couple of years ago.

So, when the WNBA’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, posted a hype video announcing their launch, it only made sense they would tap a Bay Area artist to do the narration. Their choice, Kehlani, turned out to be perfect in more ways than one.

We are the Golden State Valkyries Narrated by Kehlani pic.twitter.com/VGY0AAJKa5 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

While Kehlani was already involved in the WNBA thanks to their 2023 All-Star Game performance, you may remember that the show inspired a certain amount of, well… thirst among both fans and players, as there is a lot of overlap between the target audiences of the W and Kehlani (“the girls, the gays, and the theys,” as the saying goes).

The response to the Valkyries’ launch video was no different. “Kehlani” trended on Twitter (which I am never calling “X,” sorry, Elon) as fans fell in love with the SweetSexySavage tones of Kehlani’s delivery and the possibility of seeing future draft prospect Paige Bueckers suiting up in the new franchise’s apparent black and purple.

“Sharing a name with a bisexual Tessa Thompson character and getting the announcement narrated by Kehlani??” wrote one fan. “That’s called REALLY knowing your audience.” You can check out more of the impassioned responses below.

Paige loves kehlani, kehlani loves Paige, kehlani’s fav team is UConn, kehlani posted the girlies on their draft night, kehlani is friends with them, kk said one of her fav artists is kehlani… this is meant to be idc pic.twitter.com/sMCGacr6lv — 💌 (@babymarri11) May 14, 2024

Sharing a name with a bisexual Tessa Thompson character and getting the announcement narrated by Kehlani?? That’s called REALLY knowing your audience, gotdamn https://t.co/J7TyJmOaaB pic.twitter.com/OGafupcXbO — Carmen Phillips (@carmencitaloves) May 14, 2024

right when i heard the voice come in i know it was Baelani 🥰 are we getting a @Kehlani performance opening night for The Valkyries? — KT ⁶𓅓 (@T_RA1N) May 14, 2024