With the WNBA’s profile higher than it’s ever been, the league’s All-Star Game halftime performance this past Saturday needed to be someone equally attention-grabbing who could fit the league’s mission of highlighting women being excellent in their field. Enter Kehlani, who performed their song “Distraction” to the rapt attention of both fans in attendance at the game and those watching at home on ABC/ESPN. They couldn’t help swooning as Kehlani — who was universally acknowledged as the perfect choice to fill the role — sang the ballad. Even the players were grabbing their cameras to capture some footage.

Kehlani performing “Distraction” at the WNBA ALL Star Game Halftime show. pic.twitter.com/jMrEvUpT7j — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 16, 2023

my aunt & family are at the wnba allstar game & kehlani is performing at the half time show. she sent this little video & now im living vicariously through her while trying not to be extremely jealous. but look how gorgeous kehlani is 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mRJRBOEKtF — cath (@cathalyse) July 16, 2023

The weekend saw some landmark moments in basketball history — women’s or otherwise — as the New York Liberty’s point guard Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-Point Challenge Friday night with the most points anyone has ever scored since the introduction of the money ball, 37. That means she only missed two of a possible 27 shots.