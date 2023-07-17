With the WNBA’s profile higher than it’s ever been, the league’s All-Star Game halftime performance this past Saturday needed to be someone equally attention-grabbing who could fit the league’s mission of highlighting women being excellent in their field. Enter Kehlani, who performed their song “Distraction” to the rapt attention of both fans in attendance at the game and those watching at home on ABC/ESPN. They couldn’t help swooning as Kehlani — who was universally acknowledged as the perfect choice to fill the role — sang the ballad. Even the players were grabbing their cameras to capture some footage.
BAELANI 👑@Kehlani took the stage as this year’s #WNBAHalftimePerformance | @ATT pic.twitter.com/b3twMLUUUL
— WNBA (@WNBA) July 16, 2023
Kehlani performing “Distraction” at the WNBA ALL Star Game Halftime show. pic.twitter.com/jMrEvUpT7j
— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 16, 2023
my aunt & family are at the wnba allstar game & kehlani is performing at the half time show. she sent this little video & now im living vicariously through her while trying not to be extremely jealous. but look how gorgeous kehlani is 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mRJRBOEKtF
— cath (@cathalyse) July 16, 2023
. @Kehlani with a great halftime performance at #WNBA ASG
Follow @NitecastMedia 🎵 🏀 pic.twitter.com/59qRX55gZU
— Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) July 16, 2023
#WNBAAllStar Halftime show with Kehlani #WNBA pic.twitter.com/FYR0Y8jXHl
— Sen. Brant Feldman (@AGMSports) July 16, 2023
https://twitter.com/eden_laase/status/1680389949038919682a
The weekend saw some landmark moments in basketball history — women’s or otherwise — as the New York Liberty’s point guard Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-Point Challenge Friday night with the most points anyone has ever scored since the introduction of the money ball, 37. That means she only missed two of a possible 27 shots.
Earlier this year, Kehlani teased that they were back working on music after the tremendously successful Blue Water Road Tour, referencing breakout album SweetSexySavage on Instagram. Kehlani is billed as the headliner of Northern California’s Sol Blume festival, which was recently rescheduled due to flooding in Sacramento.
Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.