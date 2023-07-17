Kehlani Sept 22
Getty Image
Music

Kehlani’s WNBA All-Star Game Performance Had Fans And Players Alike Swooning

With the WNBA’s profile higher than it’s ever been, the league’s All-Star Game halftime performance this past Saturday needed to be someone equally attention-grabbing who could fit the league’s mission of highlighting women being excellent in their field. Enter Kehlani, who performed their song “Distraction” to the rapt attention of both fans in attendance at the game and those watching at home on ABC/ESPN. They couldn’t help swooning as Kehlani — who was universally acknowledged as the perfect choice to fill the role — sang the ballad. Even the players were grabbing their cameras to capture some footage.

https://twitter.com/eden_laase/status/1680389949038919682a

The weekend saw some landmark moments in basketball history — women’s or otherwise — as the New York Liberty’s point guard Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-Point Challenge Friday night with the most points anyone has ever scored since the introduction of the money ball, 37. That means she only missed two of a possible 27 shots.

Earlier this year, Kehlani teased that they were back working on music after the tremendously successful Blue Water Road Tour, referencing breakout album SweetSexySavage on Instagram. Kehlani is billed as the headliner of Northern California’s Sol Blume festival, which was recently rescheduled due to flooding in Sacramento.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×