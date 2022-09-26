The Memphis Grizzlies Tap Breakout Hometown Star GloRilla To Narrate The Team’s 2022-23 Season Hype Video

They may be operating in two different sports, but the Memphis Grizzlies just put the Atlanta Falcons to shame in the marketing game. Last month, the Falcons were lambasted for their “Rise Up” season promo video, which featured New Jersey native Rotimi singing an generic, off-brand motivational anthem for some reason. While the attempt was a promising step in the NFL’s ongoing efforts to appeal to younger fans (and, well… you know), it also showed how far the league has to go to catch up to the NBA.

Today, though, the Grizzlies showed just how much more in-touch with the zeitgeist the NBA really is with their own 2022-23 season hype video. Instead of a moderately well-known out-of-towner best recognized for his role in Power, the Grizz tapped hometown rising star GloRilla, whose breakout single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” began and ended the “song of the summer” debate this year, to narrate their “Big Memphis” promo and show how teams can highlight the connection with their respective cities. Glo’s distinctive voice booms out over a thumping trap track, declaring, “This is our city… everything we do here is big!”

big energy. big vibes. big noise. big swag. 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐒. narrated by @GloTheofficial pic.twitter.com/HbwcIiubGa — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) September 26, 2022

After the success of “F.N.F.,” Memphis godfather Yo Gotti signed GloRilla to his label Collective Music Group, releasing a remix of the track featuring JT of City Girls and Latto (and nixing another remix featuring Saweetie). Since then, her breakout year continued this past weekend as Cardi B joined her on the boisterous “Tomorrow 2” and ASAP Rocky brought her out during his short headlining set at Rolling Loud New York.

The Memphis Grizzlies are a perfect example of how to rep your city. Glorilla is very popular in the M too, she's on the come up, a star. They just do it right. I love my basketball team. LET'S GET IT MANE! YAH! https://t.co/lHiOCnl7RB — Joshua (@The_RoyalJoshua) September 26, 2022

there isn’t a team in the nba who connects with the culture of their city better than the memphis grizzlies. getting gloRilla for this is just top tier. https://t.co/Aqug2xw3DI — Jasmyn Wimbish (@JasmynWimbish) September 26, 2022

No franchise has done a better job personifying the mentality and ethos of its city. The Grizz just get it, man. https://t.co/oBQb3ml2yJ — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 26, 2022

Whatever else happens with the Memphis Grizzlies this year, they’ve started off their season with a big win, and GloRilla is already proving herself to be the people’s champ of 2022.