On August 5, Kehlani found themselves caught up in a media storm they had no idea was brewing. The “Next 2 U” singer’s ex and their daughter’s (Adeya Nomi) father, Javaughn Young-White, reportedly filed for legal custody.

But it was what Young-White alleged in the filing documents in what had the potential to tear the blended family apart. Young-White claimed Kehlani was involved in a cult and feared for their daughter’s safety. By August 7, both parents had slammed the exaggerated headlines (specifically TMZ) surrounding Young-White’s claim.

Yesterday (August 9), Young-White shared another statement to his official Instagram page. In the post, he acknowledged that he “deeply regrets” insinuating that Kehlani was involved in a cult. He also doubled down on that fact that his initial statement, submitted by way of his former counsel, was “never approved for submission.”

Read his full statement below.

Prior, Kehlani addressed the allegations in their Instagram Stories. “What has been published in the media over the past 24 hours is incredibly hurtful, inaccurate, inappropriate, and simply untrue,” they wrote. “I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm’s way, or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe. I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media.”