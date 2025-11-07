After Kehlani’s last single, “Folded,” became her first-ever top ten hit on the Hot 100, the Bay Area native is doubling down on its late-90s R&B vibes with “Out The Window.” Like its predecessor, “Out The Window” finds Kehlani in the aftermath of a dissolved relationship, and contemplating a reunion. However, while in the previous single, Kehlani fought temptation while resolving to move on, in the newer single, she is the one actively pursuing reconciliation.

“Even my mama been asking me ’bout you / I know your mama been asking about me too,” she admits. “But I know I’m to blame / I played in your face, it’s too little, too late.” In the chorus, she begs, “The late nights, the half-truths / I was reckless, let me prove to you / I’ll throw ’em out the window.”

Listen, I told you before: Real R&B is BACK.

Kehlani teased that a new album — the follow-up to her 2024 album Crash — is coming next year in an interview with her daughter Adeya. Although Kehlani hasn’t revealed any further info about the full-length project, judging from her last two singles, it’ll see her return to the 106 & Park vibes of her youth — which could make it sound quite refreshing in the modern landscape.

You can listen to Kehlani’s “Out The Window” above.