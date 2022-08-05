A couple days ago, Kelis shared an Instagram post showing off her hair and outfit. The post had nothing to do with her beef with Beyoncé over sampling “Milkshake” on Renaissance cut “Energy,” but the comments section quickly became all about it.

Responding to comments from fans and detractors, Kelis declared she “won” by Beyoncé removing the sample and also called the Beyhive “a joke.” Beyond that, she also responded to an interesting point.

A fan mentioned how Bia referenced the “Milkshake” lyrics in her 2021 song “Can’t Touch This,” writing, “Not here to cause problem but genuinely concerned why you ain’t say nothing when @bia did ‘can’t touch this’ and took the whole ‘my milkshare brings all the boys to the yard’ ?” To that, Kelis answered, “like I’ve said, it’s all a problem. Every single time. But this was personal on many levels which people don’t understand and I didn’t care to go further into. But yes. It is all a problem that I am going to fix .”

On a related note, another fan commented, “Why can’t we as sisters ever settle anything behind closed doors without giving others the satisfaction of making it look like a feud? I’m so curious to know and understand.” Kelis answered, “it’s bigger then that.”

One of those aforementioned levels is presumably related to Pharrell and Chad Hugo (who produced “Milkshake” as The Neptunes), as she called them out last month. A hater took to the comments to bring them up, writing, “If the Neptunes were so bad to you how come everything you did after you left them flopped? They gave you your big break and your biggest singles which allow you to still tour 20 years later but you’re acting like they stole something from you. You owe everything you have to them be grateful.”

In response, Kelis wrote, “that’s funny cause right after I left them I did bossy and many of my biggest songs were not Neptune produced. And I never said they weren’t talented . I said they are bad people. And further more I made them as much as they made me. Do your homework dumb dumb.”

Find Kelis’ original comments below.