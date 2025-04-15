Ken Carson promised supporters a new album. Last week, the “Off The Meter” rapper stuck to his word by releasing More Chaos.

Today (April 14), Ken Carson shared another visual in support of the project. With his latest single, “Lord Of Chaos,” Carson’s eerie ethos takes center stage.

The record, which was produced by Outtatown as well as Star Boy, merged sonic elements of the growing rager rap movement and punk rock. Carson’s supporting video for “Lord Of Chaos” matched the record’s cocky lyrics.

“Yeah, I made it out the hood then made out with these hoes / I’m the lord of chaos, I got the mosh pit in control / When I signed to the label, ha, they struck gold / Fresh to death, yeah, I stick out like a mole,” rapped Carson.

Director Nick Spiders intensified the message as Carson performed the track in a moving box truck backdropped by spooky accessories cloaked by strobe lights.

Watch Ken Carson’s official video for “Lord Of Chaos.” Continue below to view the tracklist and artwork for Ken Carson’s More Chaos.