The title of Ken Carson’s new project that’s out today, More Chaos, might sound like it’s a deluxe edition of his 2023 album A Great Chaos. But, it’s actually a new album in its own right. Carson is mostly solo on the album, but there’s one notable collaborative track: “Off The Meter,” which features both Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely.

Carson raps about indulging in some vices on the track’s chorus: “I’m pourin’ this lean up / I got X and I’m Promethazine’d up / My b*tch bad and she pour my codeine up / I just smash when I want, I don’t need her / Yeah, do the dash, b*tch, I’m off of the meter.” Carti and Destroy Lonely cover similar ground in their verses.

Meanwhile, Destroy Lonely is a few months removed from ending 2024 with a run of tour dates. As for Carti, after many, many delays, he finally released his long-awaited album Music, and it’s a hit so far, as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. More new music could be coming soon, too, as Carti followed the release by teasing another new project.

Listen to “Off The Meter” above.

More Chaos is out now via Opium/Interscope. Find more information here.