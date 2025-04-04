There are no breaks in Ken Carson’s immediate future. Last year, the “Leather Jacket” rapper hit the road for his Chaos World Tour, after his scheduled run around the world with Playboi Carti was canceled. But instead of taking time off in 2025, Carson is eager and ready to expand his discography.

Today (April 4), Ken Carson announced his next studio album, More Chaos. Over on Instagram, Carson posted what appears to be the project’s official cover. “FourEleven-Link-In-Bio,” he captioned the upload.

The pre-save link in his profile confirmed that More Chaos is indeed a new original album, and it is slated to hit streaming platforms on Friday, April 11.

So far, Carson’s album release schedule has remained consistent. Carson’s sophomore studio album, X, dropped in 2022. In 2023, Carson gave fans A Great Chaos. Then he circled back in 2024, with A Great Chaos Deluxe. Now, More Chaos joins the mix.

Given the body of work’s release date is around the corner, Carson has decided not to share any further details about it including its tracklist or potential guest features. However, many fans believe his 2024 single, “Delusional,” will make the final cut. Continue below to view the artwork for Ken Carson’s forthcoming album, More Chaos.