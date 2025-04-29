Ken Carson landed his first ever No. 1 album with More Chaos, but that’s not where the milestones end: the “Lord Of Chaos” rapper is about to go on his biggest tour yet.
On Tuesday (April 29), Carson revealed the dates for The Lord Of Chaos arena tour, which will hit 29 cities between July and September, including a hometown show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
The artist pre-sale for The Lord Of Chaos tour begins Wednesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.
Check out the full tour dates below.
Ken Carson’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Lord Of Chaos Tour
07/29 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
08/03 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
08/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
08/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
08/13 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Fishers Event Center
08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
08/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/19 — Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
08/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Plaza
08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
08/27 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/29 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
08/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/03 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
09/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
09/07 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
09/09 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/11 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/13 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
09/14 — Houston, TX @ Fort Bend Epicenter
09/16 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
09/17 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
09/18 — Miami, FL @ Factory Town
09/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
09/22 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena