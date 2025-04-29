Ken Carson landed his first ever No. 1 album with More Chaos, but that’s not where the milestones end: the “Lord Of Chaos” rapper is about to go on his biggest tour yet.

On Tuesday (April 29), Carson revealed the dates for The Lord Of Chaos arena tour, which will hit 29 cities between July and September, including a hometown show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

The artist pre-sale for The Lord Of Chaos tour begins Wednesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Check out the full tour dates below.