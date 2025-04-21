A few weeks ago, Ken Carson announced his latest album, More Chaos. Not just a deluxe version or something like that of 2023’s A Great Chaos, More Chaos is its own full-blown project, and now it’s the biggest one of Carson’s career: On the new Billboard 200 chart dated April 26, More Chaos debuts at No. 1, marking Carson’s first career chart-topper.

Carson’s No. 1 comes during a particularly slow week on the Billboard 200: The album earned 59,500 equivalent album units in the United States during the tracking week. This marks the lowest total for a No. 1 album in a while, since Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry debuted at No. 1 with under 55,000 units on the chart dated May 2, 2022.

Carson is the third artist so far in 2025 to get their first No. 1 album, following Tate McRae with So Close To What and PartyNextDoor with the collaborative Drake album Some Sexy Songs 4 U. Carson’s new project knocks Playboi Carti’s Music out of the top spot; That album is down to No. 7 this week.

The album sees Carson mostly unaccompanied by featured artists, but there is one high-profile collaboration via the Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely meet-up “Off The Meter.”

More Chaos is out now via Opium/Interscope. Find more information here.