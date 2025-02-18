Kendrick Lamar is no stranger to the top of the charts, but following his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, he now owns half of the Billboard Hot 100’s top ten songs. That includes, of course, a return of “Not Like Us” to the top of the chart, extending its reign at No. 1 to three nonconsecutive weeks.

Three of the remaining songs held positions in the top five, with “Luther” featuring SZA landing at No. 2, “TV Off” featuring Lefty Gunplay at No. 3, and “Squabble Up” at No. 5 (“Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga held onto the fourth spot). Meanwhile, the other SZA-featuring song from Kendrick’s performance, “30 For 30,” took the No. 10 spot. It’s not unexpected, but it is impressive to see just how much the performance boosted Kendrick’s songs.

Kendrick’s streams weren’t the only part of his performance to receive a boost. StockX, the sneaker and apparel reselling platform, reported that sales of the retro sneakers Kendrick wore onstage went up more than 400%, while his monthly Spotify listeners rose to over 100 million — making him the first rapper to reach that benchmark in the app’s 15-year history.

It also undoubtedly juiced the sales for tickets to Kendrick and SZA’s upcoming Grand National tour named after and promoting his new album GNX.