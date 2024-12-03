Kendrick Lamar and SZA are going on tour.

Following the release of Lamar’s GNX (one of the best albums of 2024) and SZA’s forthcoming follow-up to SOS (which will be one of the best albums of the year… in whichever year it actually comes out), the pair are hitting up 19 stadiums across North America on the Grand National Tour. The first show is in April 2025, and the trek continues until June.

Pre-sale tickets for the Grand National Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers beginning Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time. That’s followed by general on sale on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Below, check out the tour dates and poster for the Grand National Tour.