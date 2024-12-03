Kendrick Lamar and SZA are going on tour.
Following the release of Lamar’s GNX (one of the best albums of 2024) and SZA’s forthcoming follow-up to SOS (which will be one of the best albums of the year… in whichever year it actually comes out), the pair are hitting up 19 stadiums across North America on the Grand National Tour. The first show is in April 2025, and the trek continues until June.
Pre-sale tickets for the Grand National Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers beginning Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time. That’s followed by general on sale on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.
Below, check out the tour dates and poster for the Grand National Tour.
Kendrick Lamar And SZA’s 2025 Tour Dates: Grand National Tour
04/19/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
04/23/2025 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26/2025 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12/2025 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/23/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27/2025 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04/2025 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16/2025 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18/2025 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium