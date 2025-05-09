One of the star-making features on Kendrick Lamar‘s surprise album GMX was Los Angeles-based rapper Lefty Gunplay on “TV Off.” He’s the one who provided the “sh*t gets crazy, scary, spooky, hilarious” outro. Today, May 9, Lefty released a new album with JasonMartin (formerly known as Problem), Can’t Get Right, which has received a seal of approval from Kendrick himself.

“Thank you @kendricklamar,” JasonMartin wrote on Instagram along with a screenshot of a conversation between himself and the Grammy winner, listed as simply Dot. “Wow,” Lamar texted about Can’t Get Right. “N***a yall did that!!! I appreciate this too much dawg. The first album of a new artist from gnx. And it’s going up. I’m bout to thump it out here. I’m proud of lefty. And always love for u playing big roles across them boards.”

Lefty previously shared that Lamar “loves me. If I need to talk to Kendrick Lamar right now, he gonna answer. We’re cool like that.” He continued, “If I need him to know that ‘Lefty said he really needs to talk to you,’ he’ll call. I know he will. Shout out Kendrick.”

You can listen to “Cracks In The Ceiling” from Can’t Get Right above. Find more information here.