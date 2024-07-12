Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping Drake diss track, “Not Like Us,” has earned some impressive co-signs (most recently Serena Williams). In the same breath, it has seemingly forced others to pick a side in the lyrical battle (hello, Los Angeles Public Library).

Yesterday (July 11), a company the Compton native is all too familiar with came forward to thank him for his service to the city. During a chat with TMZ, the owner of Tam’s Burgers, Spiro Vovos, promised Kendrick an all-you-can-eat lifetime pass at the establishment after being featured in the song’s official music video.

“Anything he wants it is on the house,” he said. That surely includes Kendrick’s usual bacon cheeseburger.

Although Vovos’ cooking didn’t jump-start Kendrick’s love for the restaurant, he does have the family recipe. “My grandfather probably was the one feeding him growing up,” he said. “We’re [just] so lucky and very thankful for him and his team.”

As for how the scenes came to be, Vovos shined light on that too. “Kendrick’s team [called] and asked if he could come back and film a music video,” he said. “He’s been here before, and [so] of course, I’m going to say yes. He’s such a big icon to Compton and to this whole community. So, we didn’t think twice.”

Following Kendrick’s video, which featured multiple shots at the restaurant, Vovos said they show a 40% sales increase. Now, should Kendrick wish to drop in for burgers, a breakfast combo, or any other side dishes, he won’t have to worry about a thing (not that he had to before but still).

Kendrick hasn’t responded to the public declaration, but it seems too finger-licking good to pass up.