According to the “Not Like Us” opening disclaimer: “No Ovohoes were harmed during the making of the music video.” However, Kendrick Lamar vicious beating of an owl piñata (symbolic of Drake) in the visual has other entities hiding anything that resembles the animal.

Yesterday (July 5), the Los Angeles Public Library decided to retire its beloved owl puppet used for children’s programming. “Do we need to retire our owl puppet,” asked the page.

Whether the act was for the safety of the plushie or to show the library’s allegiance to hometown hero, Kendrick, the public showed just how tickled they were in the comment section of the TikTok video.

“Wow, the library was really the last safe space,” joked one user.

“Drake just cancelled his library card,” wrote another user.

“The library said, ‘You think the Bay gon let you disrespect Pac, brother,'” penned another referencing a line in the track.

“I’m HOOTING at this. Perhaps, the owl can do some community service and earn their way back. Or be used in the Halloween display,” chimed another.

At this point, there is nothing Drake or his OVO Sound record label can do about the degradation of its logo. But it will be a while before fans are spotted sporting anything in the bird family.