Kendrick Lamar is in the midst of his The Big Steppers Tour right now, but he took some time out of his schedule to pen a reflective message for fans.

In an Instagram Story last night, Lamar wrote about the personal importance of rap and his place in it:

“ngl jesus jojo and mary. took a n**** twenty years to find mother i sober. rap has truly helped my expansion of self. beyond the perception of who I believed to be. on jojo. music is air to a young n**** at this point. mr morale. the catalyst of my self expression. ill never forget the process of falling in love with imperfection. the piano. my fans. the stories of reconciliation i hear from penitentiaries to small villages. Some words will find you today. Some will find you in 10. find your children type sh*t. sitting in the corner like an old book. im forever underground. infratrating the mainstream a la carte. these cities still beautiful to watch. on jojo. ily -ok ok!”

In the hours before the message, Lamar also took to his Instagram to share 50 photos from his tour, each picture getting its own post.

Find Lamar’s original message below, as well as some of the photo posts.