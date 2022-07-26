With their 2022 show just about a month away, the MTV VMAs has arrived with their list of nominations for this year’s show. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X lead the list of nominations as they each earned seven for the award show. Kendrick Lamar’s selections are mostly connected to “Family Ties” with Baby Keem which was picked in three categories including Best Cinematography. All of Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X’s nominations except one, selections for Artist Of The Year, are in connection to their “Industry Baby” collaboration.

This year’s VMAs will take place on August 28. The show has yet to reveal the list of performers for the ceremony, but in a press release, they promised “show-stopping surprises.”

You can view the full list of 2022 VMA nominations below.

Video Of The Year

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Artist Of The Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song Of The Year

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Push Performance Of The Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: Seventeen – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”