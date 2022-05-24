Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was one of the year’s most anticipated albums. Now that it’s out, it has unsurprisingly dominated the charts, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest streaming week of 2022. It’s Kendrick’s fourth No. 1 album — even more impressive when you consider that it was his first album in nearly five years, with DAMN. releasing in 2017. Perhaps just as impressive is the fact that every song on the 18-track album has entered the Billboard Hot 100, a feat last accomplished by Drake with Certified Lover Boy at 21 tracks and J. Cole’s The Off-Season — which only had 12 tracks.

All songs from @kendricklamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' simultaneously chart on this week's Hot 100. — chart data (@chartdata) May 23, 2022

Of those, four landed in the top 10, making him one of seven artists to accomplish this feat (including Bad Bunny, Drake, Future, J. Cole, Juice WRLD, and Lil Wayne). While Jack Harlow held down the No. 1 spot for the third week with the frothy “First Class,” Kendrick took No. 3 with “N95,” No. 5 with “Die Hard,” No. 7 with “Silent Hill,” and No. 8 with “United In Grief.”

.@kendricklamar debuts four songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 simultaneously. He joins Juice WRLD, @LilTunechi, @JColeNC, @1future, @sanbenito and @Drake as the only artists in history to do so. — chart data (@chartdata) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the only other artists to have charted more than 13 songs are Drake, with the aforementioned 2021 release and with 2018’s Scorpion; Post Malone, who landed 14 tracks with 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding and 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys; and Lil Uzi Vert, who got 13 Eternal Atake tracks on the list in 2020. For a full list of Kendrick’s Mr. Morale Hot 100 rankings, see below courtesy of Billboard.com.

Hot 100 Rank, Title:

No. 3, “N95”

No. 5, “Die Hard,” with Blxst & Amanda Reifer

No. 7, “Silent Hill,” with Kodak Black

No. 8, “United in Grief”

No. 11, “Father Time,” feat. Sampha

No. 13, “Rich Spirit”

No. 16, “We Cry Together,” with Taylour Paige

No. 19, “Worldwide Steppers”

No. 20, “Count Me Out”

No. 22, “Purple Hearts,” with Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah

No. 23, “Savior,” with Baby Keem & Sam Dew

No. 33, “Rich (Interlude)”

No. 40, “Mr. Morale,” with Tanna Leone

No. 41, “Crown”

No. 47, “Auntie Diaries”

No. 51, “Savior (Interlude)”

No. 55, “Mirror”

No. 59, “Mother I Sober,” feat. Beth Gibbons

No. 77, “The Heart Part 5” (down from its No. 15 debut)