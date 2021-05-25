All 12 Of J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’ Songs Are In ‘Billboard’s Hot 100 Top 40

We already knew that J. Cole’s new album The Off-Season was going to dominate the Billboard charts but now that the charts have been published today, we can get a sense of just how dominant his latest effort really is. Yesterday, Billboard tweeted its usual snippets of information, telling us that The Off-Season was No.1 on the albums chart and that Cole had four songs in the top ten of the Hot 100 and in the top five of the most-streamed songs charts.

Today, with the charts released in full, we’ve learned that all 12 songs from J. Cole’s album have charted in the Hot 100 Top 40, an accomplishment that makes him the first since Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die also landed 12 songs in the Top 40 the week of its release. While it was previously reported that “My Life,” “Amari,” “Pride Is The Devil,” and “95 South” had debuted in the top 10 (at No. 2, 5, 7, and 8, respectively), we now know where the remaining tracks from the album fall: “Applying Pressure” is No.13, “100 Mil” is No.14, “Interlude” (which previously debuted at No.8) is No.17, “Let Go My Hand” is No.19, “Punchin’ The Clock” is No.20, “The Climb Back” returned to the chart with a new peak at No. 25, “Hunger On The Hillside” is No.28, and “Close” is No.33.