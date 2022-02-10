Kendrick Lamar has a history of dropping new music in a live setting. Well, sort of… Back in 2014, when producer Flying Lotus closed out LA’s FYF Festival Lawn Stage on Sunday night, he dropped the Kendrick Lamar collaboration “Never Catch Me” for the first time ever in the middle of his performance, set to a dizzying three-dimensional visual display. For those who were there, it was a sublime moment hearing what would soon become one of the best tracks of the year. But back then, Kendrick Lamar wasn’t in attendance and his voice on the track more than did all the heavy lifting. Now at this Sunday’s Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, when he takes the stage alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, things could look a lot different.

According to radio host Ebro Darden, who co-hosts Apple Music’s Rap Life Review, Lamar might very well have a new song out in time to perform it on the biggest of all stages. In yesterday’s episode, Darden and co-hosts Nadeska and Lowkey were speculating about a new single from the “Humble” rapper when Darden begins to speak on what he’s just been informed. “What I’m reading here provided by our producer Sasha… the way this reads, it sounds like it’s confirmed that we will get a single from Kendrick Lamar before his performance,” Darden begins. “It says: ‘With the release of his single to be debuted ahead of his performance, what we know so far is that his next project will be the last project that he will release under Top Dawg Entertainment,’ which, we already knew that.”

It sounds like a press release was sent to the popular hip-hop show to put the information out there ahead of the Super Bowl and that come Sunday, Lamar could indeed be playing the song on stage.