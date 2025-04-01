When Kendrick Lamar screamed his “TV Off” producer’s name over the song’s bridge, he not only turned Mustard into a meme, he also made the Long Beach DJ and producer into a household name — one that would become inextricably linked to Kendrick Lamar in America’s minds for the foreseeable future. Thanks to his role in producing both “TV Off” and Kendrick’s inescapable diss track “Not Like Us,” Mustard has been included in music videos and Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance, and will soon be added to Kendrick’s upcoming Grand National Tour with SZA as the opening DJ.
He announced his addition to the tour on Instagram, writing, “I’m joining Kendrick Lamar and SZA on the Grand National Tour. Had to look out for my fans. Cash App Card Holders have exclusive access to purchase newly released tickets on the floor.”
While Mustard’s biggest hits of the year were with Kendrick, he also released his own album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed, and its single, “Parking Lot” with Travis Scott, last year, extending his decade-long list of hits. You can find the tour dates for the Grand National Tour below and find more info here.
04/19/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
04/23/2025 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26/2025 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12/2025 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/23/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27/2025 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04/2025 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16/2025 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18/2025 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium