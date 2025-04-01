When Kendrick Lamar screamed his “TV Off” producer’s name over the song’s bridge, he not only turned Mustard into a meme, he also made the Long Beach DJ and producer into a household name — one that would become inextricably linked to Kendrick Lamar in America’s minds for the foreseeable future. Thanks to his role in producing both “TV Off” and Kendrick’s inescapable diss track “Not Like Us,” Mustard has been included in music videos and Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance, and will soon be added to Kendrick’s upcoming Grand National Tour with SZA as the opening DJ.

He announced his addition to the tour on Instagram, writing, “I’m joining Kendrick Lamar and SZA on the Grand National Tour. Had to look out for my fans. Cash App Card Holders have exclusive access to purchase newly released tickets on the floor.”

While Mustard’s biggest hits of the year were with Kendrick, he also released his own album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed, and its single, “Parking Lot” with Travis Scott, last year, extending his decade-long list of hits. You can find the tour dates for the Grand National Tour below and find more info here.

04/19/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

04/23/2025 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

04/26/2025 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

04/29/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

05/03/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

05/05/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

05/08/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/09/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/12/2025 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

05/17/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

05/21/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/23/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/27/2025 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/29/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

05/31/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

06/04/2025 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

06/06/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/10/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

06/12/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/16/2025 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/18/2025 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium