Music

Kendrick Lamar Balances Chaos And Tranquility In His Eventful Video For ‘N95’

by: InstagramTwitter

If you’ve been able to lend an ear to Kendrick Lamar’s newly-released fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, you were probably a bit taken aback by the album’s content. With that, it leaves us to wonder what visuals for songs on the album would look like once they’re released. Well, just a day after the album’s arrival, Kendrick has released the first video from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, that being for “N95.”

The visual is a cinematic affair, one that begins with Kendrick in an all-white garment as he floats above the ocean water. Throughout the video, he works out on a rooftop, plays the piano, dances and does donuts in a car with Baby Keem, watches a car crash into a row of chairs beside him, and much more.

Thanks to the video for “N95,” we now have an idea of when the song was completed, and even when Kendrick got going on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Towards the end of 2020, Kendrick was photographed shooting what many believed was a music video at the time. He was seen rocking tan shorts and a fresh pair of Chucks while sitting on a plastic crate. That same outfit and scene can be found in the visual for “N95” at the 2:32 mark. This is worth noting as Kendrick admits to struggling with writer’s block for two years on “Worldwide Steppers.”

The visual for “N95” arrives after Apple Music announced that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers earned the most first-day streams for an album released in 2022 on the platform.

You can watch the video for “N95” above.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now via PgLang/TDE/Aftermath/Interscope. You can stream it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×