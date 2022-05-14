If you’ve been able to lend an ear to Kendrick Lamar’s newly-released fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, you were probably a bit taken aback by the album’s content. With that, it leaves us to wonder what visuals for songs on the album would look like once they’re released. Well, just a day after the album’s arrival, Kendrick has released the first video from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, that being for “N95.”

The visual is a cinematic affair, one that begins with Kendrick in an all-white garment as he floats above the ocean water. Throughout the video, he works out on a rooftop, plays the piano, dances and does donuts in a car with Baby Keem, watches a car crash into a row of chairs beside him, and much more.

This iconic photo of Kendrick Lamar was for N95 all along… pic.twitter.com/ymFqyNnaB3 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 14, 2022

Thanks to the video for “N95,” we now have an idea of when the song was completed, and even when Kendrick got going on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Towards the end of 2020, Kendrick was photographed shooting what many believed was a music video at the time. He was seen rocking tan shorts and a fresh pair of Chucks while sitting on a plastic crate. That same outfit and scene can be found in the visual for “N95” at the 2:32 mark. This is worth noting as Kendrick admits to struggling with writer’s block for two years on “Worldwide Steppers.”

The visual for “N95” arrives after Apple Music announced that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers earned the most first-day streams for an album released in 2022 on the platform.

You can watch the video for “N95” above.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now via PgLang/TDE/Aftermath/Interscope. You can stream it here.