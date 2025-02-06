Drake just launched his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia earlier this week. Aside from playing his hits on stage, he’s giving his fans down under another gift: inside scoops about what he has coming up next.

At his second Australian show, on February 5, Drake teased his long-awaited collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. Then, he continued (find the video here):

“You know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all. When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album: a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear.”

During his first Australian show, Drake began by walking out wearing a hoodie covered in fake bullet holes as his song “Over My Dead Body” played. At the end of the night, he addressed the crowd by saying, “My name is Drake. I started doing music in 2008. I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive and that’s all thanks to you. I love you.”

He also wrote on Instagram after the first show, “They thought einstein was lying & shakespeare was barely rhyming & edison wasn’t lit despite what he was designing. So how can I give af what they say about my stars aligning.”