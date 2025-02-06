drake Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
Drake Teases A New Album He’s Calling ‘A One-On-One Conversation With Y’all That You Need To Hear’

Drake just launched his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia earlier this week. Aside from playing his hits on stage, he’s giving his fans down under another gift: inside scoops about what he has coming up next.

At his second Australian show, on February 5, Drake teased his long-awaited collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. Then, he continued (find the video here):

“You know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all. When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album: a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear.”

During his first Australian show, Drake began by walking out wearing a hoodie covered in fake bullet holes as his song “Over My Dead Body” played. At the end of the night, he addressed the crowd by saying, “My name is Drake. I started doing music in 2008. I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive and that’s all thanks to you. I love you.”

He also wrote on Instagram after the first show, “They thought einstein was lying & shakespeare was barely rhyming & edison wasn’t lit despite what he was designing. So how can I give af what they say about my stars aligning.”

