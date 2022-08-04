What Songs Is Kendrick Lamar Playing On ‘The Big Steppers Tour’?

In July, Kendrick Lamar launched The Big Steppers Tour, which started on July 19 in Oklahoma City. A couple of major shows on the trek supporting Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers are coming up: two concerts at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on August 5 and 6. Ahead of that, what songs has Lamar been performing on his 2022 tour?

Setlist.fm, the most comprehensive resource for concert setlists available online, has the answer: Per their data (as of August 4), Lamar has a dozen songs tied for most-played — including “Humble,” “m.A.A.d City,” and “Backseat Freestyle” — while he’s only played “Auntie Diaries” and “Lust” once so far. The site also shows that when it comes to album representation on the tour, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is No. 1, followed by Damn; Good Kid, m.A.A.d City; and To Pimp A Butterfly.

Setlist.fm also has an “average setlist” for The Big Steppers Tour, which is based on setlists from previous shows, so it’s an indication of how an upcoming Lamar show might be structured.

Find Lamar’s most played songs on The Big Steppers Tour below, as well as the tour’s average setlist. Check out Lamar’s upcoming tour dates here.

T1. “Alright” (12 performances)

T1. “Backseat Freestyle” (12)

T1. “Count Me Out” (12)

T1. “DNA” (12)

T1. “Element” (12)

T1. “Humble” (12)

T1. “Loyalty” (12)

T1. “m.A.A.d City” (12)

T1. “Money Trees” (12)

T1. “N95” (12)

T1. “Savior” (12)

T1. “Silent Hill” (12)

T13. “B*tch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” (11)

T13. “Love” (11)

T13. “United In Grief” (11)

T16. “Family Ties” (Baby Keem cover) (10)

T16. “King Kunta” (10)

T16. “Purple Hearts” (10)

T16. “Rich Spirit” (10)

T16. “Worldwide Steppers” (10)

T21. “Crown” (9)

T21. “Die Hard” (9)

T21. “Father Time” (9)

T21. “Mirror” (9)

T21. “Mr. Morale” (9)

T26. “I” (2)

T26. “Institutionalized” (2)

T26. “Poetic Justice” (2)

T26. “Swimming Pools (Drank)” (2)

T26. “The Art Of Peer Pressure” (2)

T26. “The Blacker The Berry” (2)

T32. “Auntie Diaries” (1)

T32. “Lust” (1)

“Savior (Interlude)” (played from tape)

“United In Grief”

“N95”

“Worldwide Steppers”

“Backseat Freestyle”

“Element”

“Rich Spirit”

“m.A.A.d City”

“Father Time”

“Humble”

“Purple Hearts”

“King Kunta”

“B*tch, Don’t Kill My Vibe”

“Die Hard”

“Money Trees”

“Lust” (played from tape)

“DNA”

“Alright”

“Count Me Out”

“Love”

“Loyalty”

“Mirror”

“Silent Hill”

“Family Ties” (Baby Keem Cover)

“Crown”

“Mr. Morale”

“Savior”