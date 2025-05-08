We are mere months removed from Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, GNX, which came out towards the end of November 2024 and was quickly hailed as one of the year’s best projects (like in the Uproxx Music Critics Poll).

Fans always want more, though, and now there’s some perhaps-convincing evidence that more is on the way. As HotNewHipHop notes, Lamar was just spotted heading into a New York City studio, ahead of a performance on his and SZA’s Grand National Tour at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. This has sparked rumors of new music, as HNHH notes.

Lamar hasn’t spoken any word of a new album on the way, which isn’t a shock considering GNX was a surprise release. It was also a relatively short release by Lamar’s standards: The majority of his projects clock in at at least 60 or 70 minutes, while GNX falls short of even 45. So, perhaps he has some more material in the vault that he’s putting finishing touches on.

Meanwhile, Lamar has ten nominations at the upcoming American Music Awards: Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (for GNX), Song Of The Year (“Not Like Us”), Collaboration Of The Year (“Luther” with SZA), Favorite Music Video (“Not Like Us”), Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album (GNX), and Favorite Hip-Hop Song (“Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin, “Not Like Us,” and “Luther” with SZA).