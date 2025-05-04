Yesterday (May 3) Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Quinta Brunson made her triumphant return to Saturday Night Live. With several notable accomplishments under her belt since her last visit and her breakout show Abbott Elementary’s continued to success, Brunson had plenty to discuss.

But instead of boasting about those achievements, during Quinta Brunson decided to brag about something else she’s proud of–her height. Yes, the 4′ 11″ badass used her opening monologue on SNL to sing all about the perks of being “fun-sized.” Brunson wasn’t alone in her theatrical ballad. The pop queen of all things short and sweet, Sabrina Carpenter (5′ 0″) hilariously crashed Brunson’s number to join in on the public service announcement.

“Being short isn’t all bad,” declared Brunson.

Carpenter quickly affirmed: “Of course not.”

“There’s so much to do down here / So much to see from the view down here / Door handles, window seals,” sang Carpenter.

“Toddler’s eyes / People’s crotches / and Jeremy Allen White,” harmonized Brunson.

Earlier in the segment, Brunson shouted out a few of her favorite “shorties” including Tom Holland (5′ 7″) and Kendrick Lamar (5′ 5″). The monologue was crashed once again by Marcello Hernández and Dwyane Wade.

Hernández joined solely to appear taller in comparison to the ladies. While Wade opened up about being a “shorty” at heart after spending years surrounded by other professional basketball players over seven foot tall.

Brunson welcomed them all with open arms into her shorty army.

Watch Quinta Brunson’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live above.