Coachella 2025 has come and gone, so now it’s on to the next big thing in music: the American Music Awards. The ceremony is going down on May 26 and will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Jennifer Lopez is hosting, but she of course won’t be the only star in attendance: Today (April 23), the full list of nominations was announced.

Kendrick Lamar leads the way with ten nominations: Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (for GNX), Song Of The Year (“Not Like Us”), Collaboration Of The Year (“Luther” with SZA), Favorite Music Video (“Not Like Us”), Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album (GNX), and Favorite Hip-Hop Song (“Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin, “Not Like Us,” and “Luther” with SZA).

After him, Post Malone has eight nods, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey have seven apiece.

Find the full list of nominations below.