Kendrick Lamar And Post Malone Lead The List Of 2025 American Music Awards Nominations

Coachella 2025 has come and gone, so now it’s on to the next big thing in music: the American Music Awards. The ceremony is going down on May 26 and will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Jennifer Lopez is hosting, but she of course won’t be the only star in attendance: Today (April 23), the full list of nominations was announced.

Kendrick Lamar leads the way with ten nominations: Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (for GNX), Song Of The Year (“Not Like Us”), Collaboration Of The Year (“Luther” with SZA), Favorite Music Video (“Not Like Us”), Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album (GNX), and Favorite Hip-Hop Song (“Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin, “Not Like Us,” and “Luther” with SZA).

After him, Post Malone has eight nods, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey have seven apiece.

Find the full list of nominations below.

Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

New Artist Of The Year

Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman

Album Of The Year

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX — Brat
Gracie Abrams — The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Post Malone — F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Song Of The Year

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish — “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier — “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Collaboration Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”
Marshmello & Kane Brown — “Miles on It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Rosé & Bruno Mars — “APT.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Social Song Of The Year

Chappell Roan — “Hot To Go!”
Djo — “End of Beginning”
Doechii — “Anxiety”
Lola Young — “Messy”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Karol G — “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX — Brat
Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Favorite Pop Song

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish — “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Shaboozey

Favorite Female Country Artist

Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney

Favorite Country Duo Or Group

Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
Jelly Roll — BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN
Megan Moroney — AM I OKAY?
Post Malone — F-1 Trillion
Shaboozey — Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

Favorite Country Song

Jelly Roll — “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph — “High Road”
Luke Combs — “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler The Creator

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Eminem — The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You
Gunna — one of wun
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Tyler The Creator — Chromakopia

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”
GloRilla — “TGIF”
GloRilla & Sexyy Red — “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “Luther”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PartyNextDoor
The Weeknd
Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller — Bryson Tiller
PartyNextDoor — PartyNextDoor 4 (P4)
PartyNextDoor & Drake — Some Sexy Songs 4 U
SZA — SOS Deluxe: LANA
The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favorite R&B Song

Chris Brown — “Residuals”
Muni Long — “Made For Me”
SZA — “Saturn”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti — “Timeless”
Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko

Favorite Latin Duo Or Group

Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Fuerza Regida — Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
Peso Pluma — ÉXODO
Rauw Alejandro — Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P — INCÓMODO

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny — “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj — “Gata Only”
Karol G — “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida — “Tu Boda”
Shakira — “Soltera”

Favorite Rock Artist

Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots
Zach Bryan

Favorite Rock Album

Hozier — Unreal Unearth: Unending
Koe Wetzel — 9 lives
The Marías — Submarine
Twenty One Pilots — Clancy
Zach Bryan — The Great American Bar Scene

Favorite Rock Song

Green Day — “Dilemma”
Hozier — “Too Sweet”
Linkin Park — “The Emptiness Machine”
Myles Smith — “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan — “Pink Skies”

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli XCX
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga
Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ
Jimin
RM
Rosé
Stray Kids

