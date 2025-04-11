After the breakout success of their GNX collaboration, and just ahead of the start of their Grand National Tour, Kendrick Lamar and SZA have released the long-awaited video for “Luther.”

The dreamy visuals match the slower paced tempo of the song, as Kendrick and SZA take part in separate romantic rendezvous at the same hotel. The photography is crisp and pretty, with plenty of exquisitely composed, nearly still frames of Kendrick and his companion gazing at each other longingly, while SZA struts through the hallways on her way to her beau’s hotel room.

In the wake of the single’s success, SZA detailed its creation on Sherri earlier this year, saying, “He’s such a genius, and part of his genius is him being so elusive, and so mysterious, and I love it. I don’t know what’s going on as much as you don’t know what’s going on. When ‘Luther’ came on, I said, ‘OK, that’s the vocals we’re using, period,’ and same with Gloria: I said, ‘OK,’ and I love that.”

You can watch the “Luther” video above, and check out the Grand National Tour dates below.

04/19/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

04/23/2025 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

04/26/2025 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

04/29/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

05/03/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

05/05/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

05/08/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/09/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/12/2025 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

05/17/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

05/21/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/23/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/27/2025 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/29/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

05/31/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

06/04/2025 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

06/06/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/10/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

06/12/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/16/2025 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/18/2025 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium