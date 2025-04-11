After the breakout success of their GNX collaboration, and just ahead of the start of their Grand National Tour, Kendrick Lamar and SZA have released the long-awaited video for “Luther.”
The dreamy visuals match the slower paced tempo of the song, as Kendrick and SZA take part in separate romantic rendezvous at the same hotel. The photography is crisp and pretty, with plenty of exquisitely composed, nearly still frames of Kendrick and his companion gazing at each other longingly, while SZA struts through the hallways on her way to her beau’s hotel room.
In the wake of the single’s success, SZA detailed its creation on Sherri earlier this year, saying, “He’s such a genius, and part of his genius is him being so elusive, and so mysterious, and I love it. I don’t know what’s going on as much as you don’t know what’s going on. When ‘Luther’ came on, I said, ‘OK, that’s the vocals we’re using, period,’ and same with Gloria: I said, ‘OK,’ and I love that.”
You can watch the “Luther” video above, and check out the Grand National Tour dates below.
04/19/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
04/23/2025 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26/2025 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12/2025 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/23/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27/2025 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04/2025 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16/2025 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18/2025 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium