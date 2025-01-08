SZA and Kendrick Lamar have long been pals, but more importantly to fans, they’ve made a lot of music together over the years. One thing they haven’t done yet, though, is join forces over the course of a full album. That would be a dream come true for fans of both artists… and for SZA herself, too.

On a recent episode of Sherri, SZA was asked if she would ever want to do a full collab album with Lamar and she responded, “I would love that. I would love that! I think that would be amazing.”

She then gave some insight into their working relationship, saying:

“He’s such a genius, and part of his genius is him being so elusive, and so mysterious, and I love it. I don’t know what’s going on as much as you don’t know what’s going on. “When ‘Luther’ came on, I said, ‘OK, that’s the vocals we’re using, period,’ and same with Gloria: I said, ‘OK,’ and I love that. […] “I’m just trusting all of his expertise and being thrust into these moments and spotlight and saying yes, and he’s so good at saying yes but staying grounded, so I’m just like, ‘Teach me, sensei, what you know.'”

Check out an interview clip above.